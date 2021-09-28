Sheffield S6: Food bank sees record demand for services
A South Yorkshire food bank has warned of a "perfect storm" of people in need due to the pandemic and economic challenges.
Sheffield S6 helped 150 families a week at the start of lockdown but that has since increased eightfold to 1,200.
Alison Wise, from the charity, said the end of the Universal Credit uplift and furlough scheme would cause major issues.
"Families are facing a choice to heat or eat," she added.
The food bank, which expanded operations to meet demand, now processes about 13 tonnes of food a week at its main warehouse, up from 1.7 tonnes a year ago.
"Literally overnight, demand went through the roof," Ms Wise said, adding that she expected it to remain high as a result of rising prices and benefit changes.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, the charity has set up a fundraising page with the aim of providing a million meals to people across the city over the next year.
Buying in bulk meant they were better able to meet the current demand, Ms Wise added.
However, she said they were still extremely grateful to receive food donations from anyone able to spare items.
"That matters hugely," she said.
She said the pandemic had also impacted on food donations due to a surge in demand during lockdown.
It was "a real eye-opener" for people to experience "what it was like to go without", she said.
