Dan Jarvis: MP to step down as South Yorkshire Mayor
- Published
The Mayor of South Yorkshire, Dan Jarvis, has announced he will step down from the role next year.
Mr Jarvis, who is also the Labour MP for Barnsley Central, said it had been an "extraordinary privilege" but he would not seek re-election in May 2022.
He was elected as the first South Yorkshire Mayor in 2018.
Mr Jarvis said he wanted to announce his intention to stand down in order to allow potential candidates "sufficient notice to step forward".
The former soldier said: "We now need someone to build on our achievements and drive us forward over the next four years.
"[But] that person will not be me. I won't be standing as Mayor again next May but in the meantime I will continue to give 110% to the role."
