Jack Hunter-Spivey: Paralympian in 'think twice' plea to taxi drivers
- Published
A Paralympic medallist is asking taxi drivers to "think twice" about driving off when seeing the passenger is a wheelchair user.
Jack Hunter-Spivey has spoken out after two Uber taxis left without him in the fortnight after returning from the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics.
The table tennis bronze medallist who lives in Hillsborough, Sheffield, called it a "regular" occurrence which was not restricted to one taxi firm.
Uber has been contacted for a response.
Hunter-Spivey, who is 26 and was born with cerebral palsy, gained a huge response after tweeting about his recent experiences on Tuesday, with others responding with similar stories.
Got home from Tokyo 2 weeks ago and I’ve already had 2 taxis just drive off once they see I’m in a wheelchair!— Jack Hunter-Spivey (@jackhstt) September 14, 2021
Disability awareness is continuing to get better but things like this need to stop!People need to realise that we are just normal people and not just an inconvenience😡
The Paralympian, who is originally from Liverpool but moved to South Yorkshire to train, called the behaviour "really infuriating".
"All the able-bodied people were very shocked about it, but it's something that we face most days so we're just trying to raise awareness of it," he said.
"Ninety per cent of taxi drivers have always taken me, it's just a small minority, but it does happen quite regularly and it's not just down to one taxi company."
Responding to Hunter-Spivey's tweet, Paralympian Phoebe Paterson Pine, who won archery gold in Tokyo, posted: "We are celebrated for our successes as athletes nation wide after a games, but still treated this way."
Speaking to BBC Radio Sheffield, Hunter-Spivey said: "My chair folds really easily, it takes 30 seconds to collapse down and it fits in any boot.
"I can transfer myself, the only help I need is to put the chair in the boot. It would be the same if it was somebody with a suitcase or similar."
He added: "If any taxi drivers are listening, please think twice about it. We're not a burden, we're just trying to get around in our day-to-day life."
Richard Kramer, chief executive at the Sense disability charity, said: "We hear too often from disabled people that have experienced similar discrimination, it's an unacceptable situation and we call on taxi firms to review their policies and driver training.
"As a society we must commit to tackling inequality and create a more inclusive society, removing the barriers that disabled people face."
