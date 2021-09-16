Next: Retailer aims for Rotherham warehouse expansion
Retailer Next aims to extend its Rotherham warehouse, in a move which could create up to 150 jobs.
The unit at Brookfields Park in Manvers currently employs 450 people, with plans for a 18,581 sq m (200,000 sq ft) extension lodged with Rotherham Council.
The retailer said the move was to help the company "keep up with the speed of online growth".
Its £50m development plan includes a new warehouse, lorry yard and car park.
Planning documents state that the external appearance has been tailored to suit the existing surroundings, and add a "modern and contemporary feel to the building", the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
"Leading up to the pandemic, Next already had a significant online presence, with online sales accounting for more than half of the group's turnover," the application said.
"The next big challenge is to keep up with the speed of online growth, the increasing breadth of their offer and the delivery of new business ideas."
It added: "To this end, Next have accelerated capital investment in both warehousing and systems and expect to make good progress on both fronts in the year ahead."
