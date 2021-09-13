Yorkshire Water fined £150,000 for Potteric Carr sewage leak
A water company has been told to pay nearly £200,000 for allowing sewage to pollute a nature reserve.
Yorkshire Water admitted environmental offences after sewage was seen at Potteric Carr near Doncaster.
The Environment Agency said officers were alerted to the leak by Yorkshire Wildlife Trust, which runs the Site of Special Scientific interest, in March 2017.
The company was fined at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.
Yorkshire Water pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to two charges of knowingly permitting an activity in contravention of an environmental permit.
The Environment Agency said the charges related to causing sewage sludge to enter a tributary of the Mother Drain channel and unacceptable levels of ammoniacal nitrogen in treated effluent.
The Agency said it was caused by a fault at Balby treatment works nearby.
The Agency said on 28 March 2017, the Mother Drain was discoloured and smelt of chemicals so the Internal Drainage Board was told to switch off a pump station used for land drainage so polluted water could not enter the River Torne.
Officials confirmed pollution and saw "small pieces of toilet paper floating in the water, which looked grey, and sample results confirmed high levels of ammoniacal nitrogen in the water".
"Water companies are aware that their activities have the potential for serious environmental impacts, and they know that we will take action when they cause pollution," the Agency said.
It added that Yorkshire Water had "failed the environment, customers and the system of environmental laws the public puts its trust in".
The company was fined £150,000 and ordered to pay costs of £36,506.
