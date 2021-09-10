Doncaster St Leger: Horse racing festival to boost local business
- Published
The return of a prestigious horse racing festival will give Doncaster's economy a multimillion-pound boost, business bosses say.
St Leger Festival, a premier event in the flat racing calendar, is expected to bring about £15m over its four days.
Plans to allow crowds last year were ditched after the first day due to a spike in Covid cases.
Doncaster Chamber of Commerce chief Dan Fell said the event was "incredibly important" for the town.
The hospitality and leisure sector stands to benefit from the influx of visitors, Mr Fell said, and the festival is also known as "a setting where many important business connections are made and strengthened."
During the September 2020 event, thousands of spectators turned out for the opening day.
It was the first crowd at a British horse racing fixture since the first coronavirus lockdown - as part of a pilot scheme for sporting events.
But health officials ordered the rest of the race meeting to be held without spectators, costing the company which owns the racecourse about £250,000.
Me Fell said the cancellation of Ladies' Day last year had been "devastating" for the economy, "particularly hospitality, tourism and leisure sectors who were forced to close down completely."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.