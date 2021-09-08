Man dies days after Barnsley street attack
- Published
A man has died in hospital four days after being attacked in a South Yorkshire street.
The 60-year-old man was attacked at about 10:30 BST on Saturday in Pitt Street West, Barnsley.
South Yorkshire Police said Ricky Braithwaite, 38, of Newton Street, Barnsley was arrested shortly after the incident and later charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm.
He has been bailed and is due to appear in court on 5 October.
Detectives have appealed for witnesses.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.