Roy 'Chubby' Brown: Sheffield cancellation supported by council
A council leader has said his authority "wholeheartedly" supports a venue's decision to cancel a show by comedian Roy "Chubby" Brown.
The goggle-sporting stand-up was due to appear at Sheffield City Hall next year but the performance was axed.
Terry Fox told a city council meeting the humourist's material did not "reflect our city's values".
An online petition calling for the event to be reinstated has accrued more than 32,000 signatures.
Sheffield City Trust, which is mainly funded by the council, cancelled the show over concerns about racism, homophobia and sexism by the Middlesbrough-born stand-up.
It said it had issued refunds to 300 ticketholders due to attend the gig at the 2,373-capacity Oval Hall room.
At an earlier council meeting, Liberal Democrat councillor Shaffaq Mohammed said the decision "smacks of of the nanny state".
He also asked if the council had been consulted and whether Brown, real name Royston Vasey, was banned from Sheffield, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
In a written reply, Mr Fox said the council was not consulted but was asked to support the trust's decision and "we gave that support".
'Strength of feeling'
Brown's show was at a council-supported venue using public money, he added.
Mr Fox said the 76-year-old comic, who lives in Lincolnshire, was not banned from Sheffield and if an event was at an independent venue, it would be for that venue to decide whether to put it on.
The leader of the city council's Labour group added that he recognised "the strength of feeling that this has stirred up" and that some "would be disappointed with [the trust's] decision and with the council for supporting it".
Brown had previously waded into the row himself with a lengthy Facebook post blaming those in authority and "not the good people of Sheffield" for the ban.
The comedian has previously been embroiled in controversy over shows and venues in Swansea , Nottingham and other towns have cancelled his appearances.
Critics of the Sheffield decision plan to protest protest outside the city hall later in the week.
