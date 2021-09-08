Lewis Williams shooting: Girl recalls being threatened
A teenage girl has described how a gun was put to her neck by one of the defendants accused of a fatal shooting.
Lewis Williams, 20, suffered injuries to his face and neck in the drive-by shooting in Wath Road, Mexborough, on the afternoon of 11 January.
Three men and two teenagers, aged 16 and 17, who cannot be named due to their age, have all denied his murder.
The girl told police one of the teenagers held a gun to her after she heard him threaten to kill Mr Williams.
In a police interview played to a jury at Sheffield Crown Court, the teenage girl, who cannot be named, said she had been invited to her boyfriend's home in the early hours of 11 January.
She said the 17-year-old defendant came into the house carrying what she described as a black shotgun.
Her boyfriend asked why he had a gun, to which he replied: "I'm gonna kill him."
When asked who he was going to kill, the girl said the defendant replied: "Lewis Williams, I'm gonna kill him. He's broke my car."
She said the boys then realised she was there and asked if she had heard what they said. The girl replied "obviously" she had.
It was at this point her boyfriend grabbed her, the girl said.
"He pushed me against wall, then [the defendant] put the gun to my neck and said, 'If you say anything, you're dead'," she said.
According to the girl, he added: "If you say anything about anything I've just said, that's it. I'm coming for you."
In her interview, the teenager said the threats had left her feeling "scared" and she wondered if she was "gonna die".
The girl left the house after further threats were made by the two defendants.
Prosecutors have told Sheffield Crown Court that Mr Williams was shot as part of gang-related rivalry.
They argue that Jack Parkes, 21, of Arnold Crescent, Doncaster, Ryan Nisbet, 20, of Springwood Road, Barnsley, and Joe Anderton, 18, of Jubilee Road, Doncaster, along with the two teenagers, were all in a Jaguar car which drove past Mr Williams as he was walking.
They argue that one of the five defendants fired a shotgun fatally injuring Mr Williams.
The trial continues.
