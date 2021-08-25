Sheffield hotel fall: Inquest opens into refugee boy's death
An inquest has opened into the death of a five-year-old Afghan refugee who fell from a hotel window in Sheffield.
Mohammed Munib Majeedi fell from a ninth-floor room at the OYO Metropolitan Hotel where he was staying with his mother on 18 August.
The boy was pronounced dead at the city's children's hospital, assistant coroner Tanyka Rawden said.
The inquest was adjourned until at least 16 November to allow the coroner to review the evidence.
Mrs Rawden said Mohammed, who was born in Afghanistan, was staying with family in Sheffield before his death.
Emergency services were called to the car park adjacent to the hotel following reports of him falling from a window on to the top storey of the building, Sheffield Coroner's Court heard.
He was taken by ambulance to hospital but was pronounced dead and his body was identified by his father.
A fellow Afghan staying in the hotel previously said Mohammed's family arrived in the UK earlier this month.
It is understood they were relocated to the UK as part of the Afghan Relocation and Assistance Policy scheme.
The inquest into Mohammed's death was adjourned until 16 November.
However, that date will be reviewed to see if the coroner needs more time for the investigation to be completed.
Mrs Rawden said the court's heartfelt condolences went to Mohammed's family at "this truly awful time".
