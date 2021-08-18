BBC News

Boy dies falling from Sheffield hotel window

image captionEmergency services were called to the OYO Sheffield Metropolitan Hotel at about 14:30 BST

A young boy has died falling from a hotel window in Sheffield.

Emergency services were called to the OYO Sheffield Metropolitan Hotel in Blonk Street at about 14:30 BST.

South Yorkshire Police said the boy, who has not been formally identified, is believed to be under 10. The force said his family was being supported by officers.

A spokesperson said officers were working to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.

The force added the NCP car park behind the 111-bed hotel had been closed and people have been advised to avoid the area.

image captionSouth Yorkshire Police said a car park behind the hotel had been closed as a result of the incident

