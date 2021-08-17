Barnsley FC fan banned over 'sickening' Nazi gesture
- Published
A Barnsley FC supporter who was caught making "sickening" Nazi gestures has been banned from attending matches at the club's stadium.
The man was seen in a video shared on social media making a Nazi salute and Adolf Hitler moustache gesture outside the ground on Saturday.
The club said he had been identified as a season ticket holder and "banned from Oakwell with immediate effect".
A spokesperson said the club "strongly condemns all forms of discrimination".
In a statement Barnsley FC said: "Whilst the sickening gesture did not take place inside the confines of our stadium, the individual has been identified as a seasonal member and has been banned from Oakwell with immediate effect.
"The club does not tolerate behaviour of this sort and individuals who display such mannerisms should not associate themselves with Barnsley Football Club.
"Oakwell is a safe, welcoming place for all, regardless of race, religion, gender or sexuality.
"We would like to thank members of the Barnsley FC family for highlighting this vile act whilst reassuring our community that we will continue to do everything we can to expel discrimination from our beautiful game."
