Barnsley stabbing: Boy held after 15-year-old critically injured
- Published
A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after another teenager was stabbed.
The 15-year-old victim suffered knife wounds to his chest in the attack in Fish Dam Lane, Monk Bretton, Barnsley at about 14:00 BST on Sunday.
He was taken to hospital where he is in a critical condition, South Yorkshire Police said.
Officers said the arrested boy, who is from Barnsley, remains in police custody.
Det Sgt Kate Fullwood said she believed it to have been an isolated incident and there was no wider risk to the public.
"There will continue to be an increased police presence in the area while our inquiries continue," she added.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.