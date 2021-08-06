Rugby League World Cup postponement: Host cities react to delay
- Published
The postponement of the Rugby League World Cup has disappointed officials, venue owners and fans in English towns and cities due to host matches. But others say they understand the decision by Australia and New Zealand to pull out of the tournament, and are looking forward to the event, even if it means waiting another year.
Despite Covid restrictions easing in England, October's World Cup kick-off was already looking doubtful last month when reigning champions Australia and their southern hemisphere rivals New Zealand announced their decision to pull out.
The move was met with criticism, and prompted strong words from Rugby Football League (RFL) chairman Simon Johnson, who branded the decision "parochial and cowardly".
Rugby officials in both countries said they were acting in the best interests of their players, though Australia's players' union said its members had wanted to travel to the UK.
There have been concerns for businesses in Yorkshire, where games were due to be played in Doncaster, Huddersfield, Hull, Leeds, Sheffield and York, who had hoped for a boost from the World Cup.
Sports management professor Simon Shibli, of Sheffield Hallam University, said the UK's sport industry amounts to about 2.5% of GDP and was bigger than agriculture and fishing.
He said he hoped the delay would mean a "short-term cash flow problem for businesses that could then crystallise profits in 2022 when it is played".
The worst-case scenario, he said, would be if the moved tournament didn't prove as popular with fans and overseas visitors, particularly as it would be scheduled near to the football World Cup and other major events.
He said local businesses might still "take a hit" due to ongoing global uncertainty around the virus and travel.
Prof Shibli accused the Australians of holding the tournament "to ransom", and said he "hadn't seen anything like it" since the United States-led boycott of the Moscow Olympic Games in 1980 and tit-for-tat retaliation four years later in Los Angeles.
York City Knights and England women's player Kelsey Gentles said she was staying positive for next year despite being upset about the delay.
Speaking about this year, had the tournament gone ahead, she said: "If England went on to win it, would it be worth talking about without these two big names?
"We still wanted to play, 85% of all players involved wanted to play. It just isn't to be."
Leeds would have seen most games and was to host Jamaica and Ireland (Men's) and England, Papua New Guinea, Brazil and Canada (Women's) teams.
Tracy Brabin, the mayor of West Yorkshire said the "really disappointing" delay was a blow for the hospitality industry.
"We were due to host nine games in West Yorkshire, and I know our already hard-hit hospitality industry could have really done with that much needed boost after a difficult 18 months.
"But it's not just the economics and what it would have meant for local businesses.
Rugby league was founded here in West Yorkshire, in Huddersfield, and it means so much to the people", she said.
Adam Pearson, owner of Hull FC, which was due to host one of two opening games, said despite the "gravely disappointing" news the government and other parties had invested heavily but the sport had lost the chance to showcase itself.
"However, you never know what opportunity it could bring for the sport to get its house in order for next year."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.