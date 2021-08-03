Covid-19: 'Heartbreak' as pandemic forces play centre to close
A play centre owner said she was "devastated" at being forced to close her business because of the pandemic.
Dr Sipra Deb blamed a "lack of government support" and said she feared she would lose her home after using up her life savings.
The Play Arena in Sheffield closed permanently after being open for a total of eight weeks since March 2020.
The government said it was helping businesses with the furlough scheme, VAT cuts and government-backed loans.
Dr Deb said the business did not qualify for government grants because the rateable value was too high.
"There was no help and we just continued to chug along racking up costs, running costs, contracts with utilities, with nothing to pay them with," she said.
The play centre reopened with a reduced capacity in August for a few weeks, before closing again in October.
About 15% of indoor centres have closed during the pandemic, the Association of Indoor Play said.
"At one point, we were seeing two or three centres a week closing," committee member Andrew Newton added.
Dr Deb said she used her own money to pay staff and suppliers: "My income disappeared overnight and I used my life savings to keep up.
"I feel incredibly heartbroken. I was determined to somehow find a way, but I am a statistic."
The Department for Culture, Media and Sport said soft play centres were allowed to reopen "as soon as it was safe to do so".
A spokesperson added: "We have sought to protect as many businesses and jobs as possible through this unprecedented public health crisis with a multi-billion-pound package of support from the government including the furlough scheme, a VAT cut, government-backed loans of up to £10 million and the new Job Support Scheme."
