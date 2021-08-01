Sheffield stabbing victim named as Anthony Sumner in murder inquiry
- Published
A man who was stabbed to death in a street has been named by police.
Anthony Sumner was critically injured in the attack on Windy House Lane, Sheffield, just before midnight on Thursday, South Yorkshire Police said.
The 42-year-old died at the scene and a post-mortem examination showed it was a result of stab wounds.
A 15-year-old boy and a 49-year-old man, both from the city, were arrested on suspicion of murder and remained in custody.
Det Ch Insp Simon Palmer said: "We are doing everything we can to establish the sequence of events that led to the tragic death of Anthony."
He appealed for witnesses and anyone with information or any footage recorded nearby to get in touch.
"We know there may have been people in the area who witnessed the incident, but have yet to come forward with information," he said..
"You might think your input is insignificant, but any information you have could be crucial for our investigation."
