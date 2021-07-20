Lord Ahmed: Child sex abuse trial set for November
A former Labour peer accused of child sex abuse will stand trial in November.
Lord Ahmed of Rotherham, 64, denies two counts of attempting to rape a girl under 16, the indecent assault of a boy under 14 and the rape of a boy under 16.
The peer, whose real name is Nazir Ahmed, resigned from the House of Lords in November, 2020.
A judge at Sheffield Crown Court said the trial, expected to last up to four weeks, would begin on 16 November.
The offences date from the early 1970s when Lord Ahmed was a teenager.
His brothers, Mohammed Farouq and Mohammed Tariq, were accused of indecently assaulting a boy under 14, but were deemed unfit to plead at an earlier hearing.
