Sheffield autism and disability unit closed amid safety concerns
- Published
An autism and learning disability unit has closed to new admissions after it was rated "inadequate" by inspectors.
The Firshill Rise unit in Sheffield was not safe or effective, a report by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) said.
Its report said: "People experienced harm because of a lack of protection, they experienced abusive incidents, restraint and seclusion."
Sheffield Health and Social Care NHS Foundation Trust said it was "very concerned about the findings".
Mike Hunter, medical director at the trust, said: "We are very sorry that we have not delivered good care consistently in our unit at Firshill Rise and we will improve the care we provide there."
The CQC found the unit was not safe, effective, caring, responsive or well led.
"People experienced harm because of a lack of protection, they experienced abusive incidents, restraint and seclusion," its report said.
"People had poor relationships with staff which were not therapeutic."
Highest use of restraint
Untrained staff had not acted on safeguarding concerns, the report said, with people's requests for food or drink being ignored.
The report stated that in January 2021 the service had the highest use of restraint across the trust, with 30 incidents. This had reduced to nine incidents in February 2021, but then increased to 23 in March 2021.
It also found people had been in the unit for a long time, one for 23 months, with little support to help them return home or into the community.
Mr Hunter said: "We have now temporarily closed the unit to admissions to give us time to make the required changes including training for staff and thinking carefully about how we provide services in the future.
"The service users who are still in the unit have more activities and extra support to help them have a better experience in our care."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.