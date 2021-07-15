Dianna Turner fraud: Sheffield carer told to repay nearly £300,000
A guest house manager who stole over £700,000 from vulnerable adults has been ordered to pay back nearly £300,000 or face more jail time.
Dianna Turner was jailed in 2019 for plundering the accounts of 10 residents at Sheffield's Glastonbury Guest House.
She had spent the money on trips to New York and Italy and property in Dubai.
Turner's crimes benefited her to the tune of £719,312.68 but her assets amounted to £295,739.45 which Sheffield Crown Court ordered her to hand over.
At a proceeds of crime hearing, she was given three months to pay or face three more years in prison in default of payment.
Turner was convicted in April 2019 by a jury at Sheffield Crown Court of two counts of fraud and jailed for seven years.
Glastonbury Guest House, in Abbeyfield Road, provided supported living for people with mental health issues, learning difficulties and problems with drink and drugs.
Turner, who had worked her way up from cleaner to de facto manager, set up a series of standing orders from residents accounts into accounts in her control.
During the trial jurors were told she also regularly made cash withdrawals from residents' accounts over a period of nine years.
At the time Turner was earning about £1,000 a week and also collecting benefits.
