Rotherham: Three boys arrested after town centre stabbings
- Published
Three boys have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after two men were stabbed in Rotherham town centre on consecutive days.
The first attack happened on Wednesday when a 30-year-old man was wounded on High Street at about 16:50 BST.
A 39-year-old man was stabbed at about 11:15 the following day on Spring Walk. Both men are still in hospital in a serious condition.
Police are linking both incidents and have two 16-year-old boys in custody.
A 17-year-old boy who was also arrested has been released on bail, officers said.
South Yorkshire Police has appealed for anyone with information about either attack to make contact.
