Sheffield students make plant pots from river waste
- Published
A group of entrepreneurial students have launched a range of plant pots made from recycled plastics found in Sheffield's rivers.
Dominic Lewis, Oscar Keenan, Max Sudbury, and Tommy Linnett came up with the idea for the business in lockdown.
The first batch of 20 pots, which were made using a panini press and blender at their home, sold out in 37 minutes.
The Sheffield Hallam students said part of their goal is to help clean up green spaces.
The students have teamed up with the Don Catchment Rivers Trust which helped to collect the materials.
The plant pots are comprised of a plastic drip tray made from high-density polyethylene found in bottle caps and milk cartons collected from the river.
The pot itself is made from a unique mixture of jesmonite and glass.
Jesmonite is a water-based concrete alternative and is completely eco-friendly.
Each pot, which contains 520g of recycled material, is sold at £30 with five per cent of the proceeds given to charity.
Dominic, Max and Oscar are studying product design while Tommy is studying marketing.
The four set up the business as part of the enterprise placement year run by the university.
