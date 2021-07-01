Catalin Rizea: Brothers jailed for Barnsley murder
Two brothers found guilty of beating a man to death have been jailed for life.
Catalin Rizea, 43, died in hospital two days after he was found severely injured at a house in Barnsley on 12 October, 2020.
His brother, Alexandru, who had also been attacked at the property, managed to escape and raise the alarm.
Gabriel Andrei, 41, and his brother Florin, 45, were both given minimum terms of 23 years after being convicted of murder at Sheffield Crown Court.
During the trial it emerged police were called to the property when Alexandru Rizea stopped a passer-by after fleeing the house.
Officers who attended found the front door stained with blood and Catalin Rizea slumped on a chair inside.
He was taken to hospital but died two days later due to the serious brain injury he had suffered.
A police spokesman said the Andrei brothers were also found inside the property "desperately trying to clean blood stains".
Gabriel Andrei, of Pinder Oakes Cottages, and Florin Andrei, of no fixed address, were also found guilty of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.
