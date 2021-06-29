Meadowhall leisure expansion would hit city centre, council says
- Published
A £150m shopping centre extension focusing on leisure would harm a nearby city centre, a council has warned.
British Land, which co-owns the Meadowhall centre on the outskirts of Sheffield, wants to develop a leisure park and outdoor adventure area nearby.
Sheffield City Council backed the plans when it considered them before the pandemic, but now objects.
It said the loss of major retailers like John Lewis meant the city centre must now focus on leisure and catering.
The latest Meadowhall plans would see development of the Vulcan Road M1 distribution site into a leisure park and outdoor adventure area.
New shops would sell outdoor equipment and homeware, while the Vue cinema would be expanded and modernised, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
However, Nalin Seneviratne, the council's director of city centre development, said it would endanger the city's plans.
"Meadowhall is the dominant retail destination in the region but the city remains the main centre for catering and leisure," he said.
"Maintaining this and a diverse quality retail offer in the city centre is vital to ensuring sustainability."
The council did not oppose Meadowhall's leisure plans pre-pandemic but the loss of John Lewis in March and Debenhams in May had caused "seismic changes".
"The loss of these anchor stores changes Sheffield's retail landscape significantly," Mr Seneviratne said.
"The impact of the Meadowhall application must be considered against this current position."
"The expansion risks deflecting Sheffield's development and growth and would leave both [Meadowhall and Sheffield city centre] fighting to attract a limited pool of tenants."
Rotherham Council and Fox Valley retail park have also objected to the plans, but Sheffield Chamber of Commerce says Meadowhall, a "hugely important asset", must "move with the times".
The BBC has approached Meadowhall for comment.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.