Barnsley crematorium memorial flower garden opens
- Published
The parents of a boy from Barnsley, who died in his sleep, have opened a memorial garden inspired by their son.
Dan and Stacey Fleetwood helped to design the Forget You Not garden at Barnsley Crematorium to honour Lucas, their 14-year-old son.
They hope it will now give a space to allow other bereaved parents to remember their lost children.
Mr Fleetwod said Luke had been "full of fun, happiness and laughter" and the garden reflected that.
It features benches, animal statues and a post box for messages and the family along with others helped to fundraise for the changes.
Mr Fleetwood said: "It's not your traditional resting place, it's full of statues of badgers and owls with a post box where you can write a message to your loved one.
"The card is infused with seeds and the post box will be emptied and your message will grow into flowers."
The outside area of the crematorium had previously just been a grassy space prior to the redesign.
"It is not just for Lucas, he has inspired it, but if this does happen to someone else there will be a garden for them to reflect in, full of joy", Mr Fleetwood added.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.