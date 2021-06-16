Romance fraud: 'Brainwashed' woman sent £20k to scammers
- Published
An elderly woman who was scammed out of more than £20,000 by someone she thought was going to marry her died virtually penniless, her son has said.
Elaine Chamberlain, from Sheffield, who died in May aged 79, had sent money to addresses across the UK, believing it was being used to help a sick child.
Ms Chamberlain sent the money in small amounts before police were eventually alerted, according to her son, Richard.
Scammers kept asking for money up until the morning of her death, he said.
Ms Chamberlain started communicating with scammers on a website following the death of her partner, Mr Chamberlain said.
In 2019, she began sending money to a man who she was led to believe needed funds to pay for an operation for his child.
Mr Chamberlain said his mother had been "brainwashed", adding they "really got inside her head".
He said: "This person was saying he was out on a ship and he couldn't access any money. He was asking my mum if he could send money over to him to help him out and he was going to pay her back."
In total, over £20,000 was sent to the scammers, but that only came to light when staff at a Post Office alerted the police.
As part of the online relationship, Ms Chamberlain believed the person to whom she was sending money would eventually marry her.
After she died, a wedding dress was found and photos of rings were discovered on her phone, Mr Chamberlain said.
Advice to avoid romance fraud includes:
- online daters should not send any money, allow the other person to access their bank account, transfer money or take out a loan on the other person's behalf
- neither should they hand over copies of personal documents such as their passport or driving licence
- or invest money on the other person's advice
- do not receive or send parcels on the other person's behalf
- perform a reverse image search on a search engine to see if person is using fake images
- contact your bank immediately if you think you have fallen for a scam and report it to Action Fraud
Source: Action Fraud
"They make [the victims] feel special, and this is all a job to them. It's just a job," he added.
The scammers had even convinced her to open new bank accounts to stop Mr Chamberlain knowing when money was being sent, he said.
He spoke to police officers before his mother's death in May, but no investigation was carried out because the money was sent willingly to people in the UK.
Mr Chamberlain said the situation had put a strain on his family, with him "nearly hitting rock bottom".
' Died with £120'
The scammers continued to call Ms Chamberlain asking for more money, with one even video-calling on the morning of her death.
Mr Chamberlain said: "I was looking at him as he was looking at me, and he was asking where Elaine was.
"I just said, 'Elaine's died. You guys killed her' and I put the phone down. She died with £120 to her name," he added.
Police have said that romance fraud has increased during the coronavirus lockdown, with victims usually targeted on dating websites.
South Yorkshire Police said such fraud was a "nasty" crime where the impact on the victim and their family was long-lasting.
If you or someone you know has been affected by the issues in the article, you can get help by going to the BBC Action Line here.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.