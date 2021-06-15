Premier League footballer Lys Mousset fined after car crash
- Published
A Premier League footballer has been fined £5,000 and banned from driving after losing control of his supercar and crashing into two parked vehicles.
Sheffield United's Lys Mousset pleaded guilty at the city's Magistrates' Court to driving without due care and attention and failing to stop.
He hit the cars on Abbeydale Road South on 4 January while driving his £350,000 Lamborghini Aventador.
The French forward was signed in 2019 for a club-record fee of £10m.
The court was told by prosecutor Ellis Wilsdon that the crash had left Mousset's car badly damaged.
"The force involved in the collision meant the Lamborghini must have been travelling at substantial speed and must have been on the wrong side of the road for the collision to have occurred," said Ms Wilsdon.
She said the alarm was raised by a resident who heard the sound of a car "revving" outside his house shortly after midnight and saw two men arguing in the street near the crashed cars.
Ms Wilsdon added Mousset told witnesses his cousin had been driving the car in the 30mph zone and the defendant left the scene, but was arrested later.
The prosecutor said at a later police interview, the player admitted he was the driver but made no further comment.
Mousset did not attend the hearing but his lawyer, Nick Terry, pleaded guilty on his behalf.
Mr Terry said Mousset was arguing with his cousin because he had offered to say he was driving the sports car when it crashed.
He said Mousset eventually went along with this but later changed his mind and decided to "put the situation right".
Mr Terry said his client, who earns £20,000 a week, only left the scene to get his insurance and other documents and he believed people there knew who he was.
The player already had nine points on his licence for three separate speeding offences.
As well as the fine and six month driving ban Mousset, 25, of Dore, Sheffield was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £190 and costs of £110.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.