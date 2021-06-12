Covid: Huge queues at Sheffield's Crucible Theatre pop-up vaccine site
A pop-up Covid vaccine clinic in Sheffield reached capacity shortly after opening - with people now being asked not to attend.
Over-18s were invited to attend the no-appointment drop-in sessions at the Crucible Theatre on Saturday.
An online post advertising the clinic, open between 09:00 and 14:00 BST, was shared thousands of times.
Health bosses said it was "amazing" to see the response from young people, but were now at full capacity.
However, they said more pop-up clinics were are planned over the next few weeks, with churches providing space for sessions and trained volunteers administering the jabs.
A new walk-in vaccination service will also be available from Monday at the Octagon building near Weston Park, officials said.
Mass vaccination centre Sheffield Arena and GP surgeries are still taking vaccine appointments for people in the 25-29 cohort after they were invited by the government this week.
Dr Terry Hudson, from Sheffield's NHS Clinical Commissioning Group, said: "There will be plenty of opportunity. Don't hesitate, get that jab in your arm."
The queue for vaccinations at the pop up centre in @crucibletheatre #Sheffield is huge. @BBCLookNorth pic.twitter.com/LhWviSNKHy— Cathy Booth (@cathy_booth) June 12, 2021
