Sheffield: 12 in court over city centre violence after football derby
- Published
Twelve men charged in connection with violent disorder following a football derby have appeared in court.
The disorder broke out at a pub in Sheffield city centre at about 23:50 on 4 March 2019.
Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United had played an EFL Championship match at Hillsborough earlier.
The 12 men appeared before Sheffield Magistrates' Court and were bailed to appear at the city's crown court on 12 July.
Several people were injured and needed hospital treatment following the fight and considerable damage was caused to Bloo 88 on West Street.
The men who appeared in court are all charged with violent disorder were:
- Dane Appleby, 31, of White Lane, Sheffield
- Loui Appleby, 28 of White Lane, Sheffield
- Reece Ellis, 25, of Brook Green, Sheffield
- Kieron Fairchild, 32, of Ravenscroft Avenue, Sheffield
- Jack Hall, 28, of Smalldale Road, Sheffield
- Harvey Hinkler, 20, of Alnwick Road, Sheffield
- Julian Lawrence, 28 of Fleury Road, Sheffield
- Jack Morley, 28, of Maple Grove, Rotherham
- Liam Musselwhite, 26, of Smalldale Road, Sheffield
- Scott Parkin, 31, of Hallowes Rise, Dronfield
- Ryan Ward, 31, of Springwell Crescent, Sheffield
- Reece Williams, 29, of Beaver Drive, Sheffield
A further 12 men have also been charged and are yet to appear in court.
