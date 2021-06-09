Joey Barton trial: New court date for manager assault charge
- Published
Ex-footballer Joey Barton's trial on a charge of assaulting a rival manager has been rescheduled to November.
Former Fleetwood Town boss Mr Barton denies attacking then Barnsley manager Daniel Stendel in April 2019.
A trial began at Sheffield Crown Court this week but jurors were discharged when technical issues arose.
Judge Jeremy Richardson QC halted proceedings when there were problems with a videolink to Mr Stendel in Germany.
Current Bristol Rovers manager Mr Barton, 38, is alleged to have pushed Mr Stendel in the tunnel after the game at Barnsley's Oakwell Stadium, which the South Yorkshire team won 4-2, causing him to hit his head and injure his face.
On Tuesday, Judge Richardson said parts of Mr Stendel's evidence were being "lost in translation" over the videolink.
He discharged the jury, saying the trial would be relisted to a time when the complainant could travel to Sheffield to appear in person.
The judge pointed out that the case had already been delayed for a year due to the pandemic.
Mr Barton, who will face trial on 26 November, is on unconditional bail.
