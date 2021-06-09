Doncaster: Sandringham Primary locked down during fight
A primary school went into lockdown after a fight broke out between adults as children were being dropped off.
Four men got out of a blue Volvo parked outside Sandringham Primary, Doncaster, and reportedly damaged a Ford Fiesta and assaulted its driver, police said.
The school said its gates were closed to help secure the building, with no weapons involved in the disturbance.
A school spokesperson said pastoral support was being given due to some pupils witnessing Wednesday's incident.
A witness quoted by the Doncaster Free Press said one of the men involved was wearing a balaclava, with a member of staff seen closing inner gates as the fight spilled into school grounds.
South Yorkshire Police said the offenders and the victim fled the scene separately, with those involved yet to be traced.
The school said all pupils and staff were safe and unhurt.
Beryce Nixon, of Exceed Learning Partnership Trust, which runs the school on Sandringham Road, Intake, said: "While these incidents can never be anticipated, the headteacher, school staff and members of the community have responded instantly, ensuring the safety of all our pupils has been paramount.
"We are confident this is an isolated incident and have received excellent support and reassurance from the police that this is the case."
Officers remain at the scene to carry out an investigation and to reassure residents, police added.
