Joey Barton trial: Case halted over translation issues
- Published
Ex-footballer Joey Barton's trial over charges of assaulting a rival football boss has been halted after issues with a videolink from Germany.
The 38-year-old denies assaulting former Barnsley manager Daniel Stendel occasioning him actual bodily harm.
Mr Stendel was giving evidence remotely from Hanover, but the judge halted proceedings saying he feared things were getting "lost in translation".
The case was adjourned until Wednesday for a new trial date to be fixed.
Judge Jeremy Richardson QC discharged the jury at Sheffield Crown Court, saying: "It is just not right to struggle on."
He said: "I became increasingly concerned that things are getting lost in translation.
"He is a critical witness in this case. It's not fair to him and not fair to anyone in this case."
Mr Barton was given unconditional bail.
The Bristol Rovers manager, who used to play midfield for Manchester City, Newcastle United and Burnley, was boss of League One side Fleetwood at the time of the incident in April 2019.
The trial has already been postponed for a year due to Covid and is the oldest case on Sheffield Crown Court's books.
