Doncaster waiter, 16, saves young girl from choking
A 16-year-old waiter who saved the life of a choking girl on just his second day in the job has been hailed as a hero.
Jack Smithson leapt into action at the Jazz Cafe in Doncaster after hearing screams from the young girl's grandmother.
The former sea cadet performed the Heimlich manoeuvre to force food out of the girl's airway.
"It was quite stressful, but in the end she was all right," the teenager said.
'Cough it out'
Describing the incident with the girl, who is believed to be aged around seven, Jack said: "I heard screaming and I ran around the corner. The grandma had her fingers down the girl's throat.
"I am first aid trained and I knew that she shouldn't put fingers down her throat because it could push it further down and cause it to be even worse," he added.
"I knew instantly I needed to get it out of her throat, so I just grabbed the little girl and started using the Heimlich manoeuvre.
"Luckily on about the fourth attempt, she managed to cough it out."
Cafe owner Sarah Pinkerton said they were "just so proud of him".
"A few of us are first aid trained, but you just don't know how you will react in an emergency situation, but for him to act as calmly and coolly as he did, it was incredible," she said.
His mother Gemma Miall-Smithson echoed the sentiment.
"It's his first job since leaving school and to be faced with this situation must have been very scary," she said.
"He has used his transferable skills from Doncaster Sea Cadets, [and] without learning this, the situation may have been a lot different.
"He should be so proud of what he has achieved, and I am proud as punch for his heroic actions," she added.
The teenager, who wants to be a forensic psychologist, has been named employee of the month in recognition of his actions.
The girl's family has also been in touch and are due to visit the cafe later to thank him personally, he added.
