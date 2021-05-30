Samuel Haycock named as boy who died at Ulley Reservoir
A boy who died after getting into difficulty in a Rotherham reservoir has been named by police.
Samuel Haycock, 16, was at Ulley Reservoir with friends on Friday afternoon when he drowned, South Yorkshire Police said.
His body was later recovered by an underwater search team after emergency services were called to the scene at about 15:00 BST.
Warnings have been issued about the dangers of swimming in open water.
An officer also patrolled the reservoir on Saturday afternoon as well as the lakes at Treeton Dike and Rother Valley to "provide reassurance and keep people out of the water", police said.
