Open water danger warning after Ulley Reservoir teen death
- Published
A warning about the dangers of swimming in open water has been issued after a teenager died in a reservoir.
The boy got into difficulty in the water at Ulley Reservoir in Rotherham on Friday and his body was later recovered by an underwater search team.
South Yorkshire Police said formal identification was yet to take place but his parents had been informed.
Freezing temperatures, hidden currents and debris underneath the water "all pose grave dangers", it said.
Sup Cherie Buttle said: "Yesterday's incident was incredibly tragic, and my heart goes out to the boy's family and loved ones - my thoughts are with them today.
"While I would encourage people to avoid speculation as to the circumstances surrounding what happened, I urge everyone to be careful while enjoying the bank holiday weather. Please be safe."
Stewart Nicholson, of South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, said: "Too many young lives are needlessly lost in open water every year.
"Our message couldn't be clearer - please, please stay out of the water and stick to swimming pools or organised swimming groups instead."
