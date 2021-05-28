Ulley Reservoir: Search after teenager goes missing
Emergency crews are searching for a teenage boy reported to have gone missing at a South Yorkshire reservoir.
Police said they were called to Ulley Reservoir in Rotherham at about 15:00 BST after reports the boy had got into difficulty in the water.
Specialist search teams have been called in from "numerous agencies", according to South Yorkshire Police.
Members of the public have been asked to avoid the area while the operation at the reservoir continues.
The boy's family is being supported by police officers, according to the South Yorkshire force.
