Rotherham kidnap attempts: Shamaz Ali jailed for three years
- Published
A man who tried to kidnap several women in a single day has been jailed for three years.
Shamaz Ali, 30, approached the pedestrians while driving around Rotherham on 24 September 2020.
Sheffield Crown Court had previously heard Ali seemed intoxicated and his behaviour was described as "bizarre".
Ali pleaded guilty to six charges of attempted kidnap, charges of assault with intent to resist arrest and being over the drink-drive limit.
Ali's lawyer said his client, of Clough Road, Rotherham, had been "given something to drink and was not aware what it was" before the offences.
Ali did not "recall any sinister intent", his lawyer added.
Sentencing Ali on Monday, Judge Paul Thomas QC said it was "difficult to understand [his] behaviour unless there was a strong motivation of an indecent type".
"Clearly you had consumed something, but the manner of ingestion described is unbelievable," he said.
"I therefore sentence on the basis it was deliberate behaviour with an indecent motive."
On Thursday, Judge Thomas ruled there would be no separate penalty for a charge of criminal damage.
