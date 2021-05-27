Green list: Passengers board first flight to Portugal
- Published
Passengers have boarded the first plane to leave Doncaster Sheffield Airport for a green list country since Covid restrictions on travel were eased.
The flight to Faro in Portugal departed from the South Yorkshire airport at 08:15 BST.
Portugal is one of the countries on the green list, meaning people won't need to isolate when they get back.
The Davies family from York said they were looking for "sun, relaxing by the pool and getting away from it all".
Mum Helen said: "We actually booked it a couple of months ago, so we couldn't quite believe it when Portugal was on the green list - that was really lucky"
On England's traffic light list, foreign countries are classed as green, amber or red - with different rules for quarantine and Covid tests in place for each.
Government guidance is that you should not holiday in red or amber countries.
Holidaymakers jetting off from Doncaster included a group of men from Hull on a trip to watch the Champions League final between Chelsea and Manchester City in Porto.
One of them said: "Tickets for the game have cost a lot of money, but it's football, drinking and sun and we're supporting our mate because it's his birthday - I hope he's grateful".
As the plane headed up the runway water jets burst forth in celebration.
Airport managing director Chris Harscombe said: "The last couple of months have very much focussed on returning to summer passengers.
"The anticipation and excitement has been building in the last week and it's great to see people back in the building."
He added: "We're hopeful destinations will be added to the green list over the coming weeks."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.