Barnsley murder: Man arrested over woman's death
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a woman who died after being found injured at a house in Barnsley.
Police were called to Brierfield Close just after 00:30 BST on Tuesday and found the woman, thought to be in her 50s, with serious injuries.
She was taken to hospital where she died a short time later. A post-mortem examination is due to take place.
A 31-year-old man was arrested and remains in custody, according to South Yorkshire Police.
Officers will remain in the area while investigations continue, the force added.
Anyone with information about what happened has been urged to contact police or Crimestoppers.
