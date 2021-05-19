Arrests as £2.2m cannabis farm found in Doncaster raid
Two men have been arrested after a police raid uncovered a £2.2m cannabis farm in a former bingo hall.
The plants were found at Empire Bingo in Mexborough, Doncaster on Tuesday morning.
The men, aged 29 and 38, were arrested on suspicion of the production of Class B drugs, with 2,188 plants seized.
Cannabis farms like the one raided generate "essential" income for gangs who "cause misery for many", South Yorkshire Police said.
Weeks of investigation work by the force's neighbourhood policing team led to a drugs warrant being carried out at the building on Swinton Road, police added.
Insp Adrian Luscombe, from South Yorkshire Police said his team have been tackling the drugs activities of organised crime gangs, adding: "We are relentless in our pursuit of those who control their activity.
"[Cannabis] is not a harmless drug in any way, shape or form. Often extremely vulnerable people are recruited to look after the grows, living in appalling conditions full of fear.
"Because of this, we invest significant resources in disrupting this activity and identifying those responsible."
