Grimethorpe police chase crash: Man, 18, arrested over death
- Published
An 18-year-old has been arrested over the death of a man in a crash during a police chase.
Father-of-three Tze Chun Tsang, 51, was a passenger in a Peugeot being pursued by officers in Grimethorpe, South Yorkshire, on 2 May.
The driver, who had previously failed to stop for police, fled the scene after the car collided with a Ford.
The 18-year-old man was arrested in West Yorkshire on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
South Yorkshire Police said had also been held on suspicion of causing death while disqualified, while uninsured and unlicensed, and of causing criminal damage.
The force said the matter had been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) but it had referred the investigation back to them.
