Khurm Javed: Fourth arrest over solicitor's gunshot death
- Published
A 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a solicitor who was shot dead in Sheffield.
Khurm Javed, 30, also known as Khuram, died after he was found seriously injured in Clough Road on 10 April.
One man has already been charged with murder and two others, aged 21 and 23, have been released under investigation.
Samsul Mohamed, 18, of Wolseley Road, Sheffield, appeared at the city's crown court last month where a provisional trial date was set for 18 December.
