Man dies after car crash following police chase in Grimethorpe
A man has died following a police pursuit which ended in a crash with another car.
Father of three Tze Chun Tsang, 51, was a passenger in a Peugeot when it collided with a Ford in Grimethorpe shortly before 18:00 BST on 2 May.
Police had tried to pull over the Peugeot but it did not stop and was pursued before the crash at Park Road and Brierley Road junction.
His family said he was a "much loved son, dad and brother."
South Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage.
