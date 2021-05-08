Doncaster shooting: Man charged with attempted murder
A man is due in court charged with attempted murder after a 30-year-old man was seriously injured in a shooting in Doncaster.
Police received reports of a disturbance and shots being fired in Aldesworth Road, Cantley, at about 11:15 BST on Thursday.
The injured man was taken to Doncaster Royal Infirmary with suspected gunshot wounds and is in a stable condition.
Graham Del Mar, 52, of Aldesworth Road, is due before magistrates in Doncaster.
A 15-year-old boy and two men aged 18 and 27, who were arrested following the incident, have been released under investigation.
