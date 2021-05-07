Jerry Appicella death: Boy and two men sentenced
- Published
Two men and a boy who killed a man in a "vicious and cowardly" revenge attack have been sentenced.
Shae Nicholson, 21, Martell Brown, 25, and the 16-year-old boy attacked Jerry Appicella, 51, in Denaby Main, near Doncaster, in 2019.
The trio waited in an alley where they ambushed and beat him, inflicting fatal injuries, after a row in a nearby shop, Sheffield Crown Court heard.
All three were convicted of manslaughter after a trial.
The court heard Nicholson had argued with Mr Appicella inside the shop, and at one stage threw a can of beer at him.
Mr Justice Martin Spencer said the later assault was "a vicious, cowardly and pre-meditated attack" in which the three punched Mr Appicella in the face before kicking him in the head and stamping on him.
During the attack the boy, who was just 14 at the time, hit him with a metal pole.
The court heard Mr Appicella, who had a number of health problems and walked with a stick, was helped back to his home by a passer-by but refused medical help.
He was found dead 12 days later when police broke into his home on Craganour Place after his family reported him missing.
Mr Justice Spencer said a pathologist had found a total of 28 injuries to his head which had caused bleeding to the brain.
Nicholson, of no fixed address, was sentenced to life with a minimum tariff of 15 years.
Brown, of Colliery Road, Doncaster, was jailed for six years for manslaughter.
The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was ordered to be detained for 30 months for manslaughter.
However, he was released immediately, having already served the sentence while on remand.
Mr Justice Spencer added that the boy had "demonstrated genuine and significant remorse for what happened".
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.