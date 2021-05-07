BBC News

Election 2021: Sheffield City Council moves to no overall control as leader ousted

image captionAfter the votes were counted at the English Institute Of Sport in Sheffield, Labour lost sufficient seats to lose overall control of the local authority

Sheffield City Council's leader has lost his seat in a major local election blow for Labour, with the council now in no overall control.

Bob Johnson, who only recently became council leader, lost his Hillsborough seat to the Green Party.

Labour lost eight seats in total, with the Green Party and the Liberal Democrats making gains.

The Conservatives won Stocksbridge, with Lewis Chinchen becoming the city's first Tory councillor since 2007.

image copyrightLocal Democracy Reporting Service
image captionBob Johnson has been Hillsborough councillor since 2011 and took over from Julie Dore as council leader in January

We knew Labour needed to lose seven seats to lose overall control of Sheffield City Council.

Not many thought it was that likely, but it has just happened.

The council leader Bob Johnson has lost his seat in Hillsborough - he only got the job in January.

They've lost seats to the Lib Dems, the Greens and, for the first time for at least a decade, the local authority now has a Conservative councillor.

There is also a referendum to be counted on Monday about how the council is run. A choice between having decisions made by the leader of the council and their team or committees of councillors from a broader range of parties.

With no party fully in charge, setting up new committees to make decisions might get messy.

But with no leader the existing system will now be messy enough.

