BBC News

Khurm Javed: Teen appears in court charged with solicitor murder

Published
image copyrightSouth Yorkshire Police
image captionKhurm Javed was found seriously injured after being shot

A teenager has appeared in court charged with murdering a solicitor shot dead in Sheffield.

Khurm Javed, 30, also known as Khuram, died after he was found seriously injured in Clough Road on 10 April.

Samsul Mohamed, 18, of Wolseley Road, Sheffield, appeared at the city's crown court on Friday where a provisional trial date was set for 13 December.

The teenager has been remanded into custody and is due to appear before the same court in July.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.