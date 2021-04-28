Nathan Biggin: Kidnapper jailed over 'terrifying' ordeal
- Published
A man has been jailed for kidnapping a woman and her two-year-old son in a "terrifying" New Year's Eve carjacking.
Nathan Biggin, who was drunk, drove at up to 70mph after taking the car which had been left with its engine running outside a Sheffield pizza restaurant.
Fearing for their lives, the woman jumped from the car with her child, Sheffield Crown Court heard. She was injured but managed to shield her son.
Biggin admitted kidnap and was jailed for nine years and six months.
The 36-year-old, of Welby Place, Sheffield, had come across the car with its engine running outside Westfield Pizza Hut on the night of 31 December 2020, the court was told at his sentencing on Monday.
Officer assaulted
The car owner, who worked at the restaurant, had gone to collect some paperwork, leaving his wife and son inside when Biggin jumped into the driver's seat and drove off.
After escaping from the car, the woman, who suffered cuts and a fractured elbow, got herself and her son to safety and awaited her husband and the police.
During his arrest, Biggin also shouted racist comments at the woman's husband and assaulted a police officer.
Det Con Helen Critchley said he had shown "no remorse for his actions or the distress he had caused".
"The family were innocent victims who were put through a terrifying ordeal by Biggins," she added.
He admitted charges including two counts of kidnap, several motoring offences and assault on an emergency service worker.
