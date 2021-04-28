Khurm Javed: Man charged with solicitor's murder
A teenager has been charged with the murder of a solicitor who was shot dead in Sheffield.
Khurm Javed, 30, also known as Khuram, died after he was found injured on Clough Road on 10 April.
Samsul Mohamed, 18, from Sheffield, appeared before the city's magistrates court on Wednesday charged with his murder.
During a short hearing, he was remanded in custody to appear at Sheffield Crown Court on 30 April.
Two men, aged 21 and 23, who were arrested on 12 April on suspicion of murder, have been released under investigation, police said.
