Tramlines: Sheffield music festival planning to run in 2021
Festival organisers say they are "super excited" at the prospect of welcoming 35,000 music fans a day to their event this summer.
Tramlines, which was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, will go ahead this year, organisers said.
The event at Hillsborough Park in Sheffield from 23-25 July will include headliners The Streets, Royal Blood and Richard Ashcroft.
Tramlines' Timm Cleasby said they were "serious about the public's safety".
The festival, which started in 2009 as a free event, was postponed last year due to Covid-19 regulations.
However, those who bought tickets will be able to use them for 2021's event, organisers said.
Mr Cleasby, who is the operations director for the festival, said: "We're watching the test events very closely because that informs a lot of our decision-making and planning.
"We're very serious about the public's safety and take our responsibilities regarding Covid very seriously.
"We're keeping a close eye on developments and will act accordingly should things change."
The line-up for this year's festival, which takes place from 23 to 25 July at Hillsborough Park, will also feature The Kooks, Dizzee Rascal and The Fratellis.
Stereophonics, Noel Gallagher and Lewis Capaldi have all previously played Tramlines.
Other festivals taking place earlier in the summer, including Boomtown, Download and Deer Shed have already been cancelled due to uncertainty around the pandemic.
However, Reading and Leeds Festival organisers said they were "very confident" their events will go ahead.
As part of the government's roadmap out of lockdown, it is hoped to all legal limits on social contact could be removed from 21 June.
This means festivals and large-scale events could take place providing pilot events were successful, the government said.
