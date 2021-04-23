Danny Irons death: Two Sheffield men in court charged with murder
- Published
Two men have appeared in court charged with murder after a man was stabbed to death in Sheffield.
Danny Irons, 32, was found in the street at Fretson Green in the Manor area at about 00:35 BST on 17 April.
Daniel Chadwick, 29, of Melville Drive and Ross Turton, 29, of Daneswood Avenue, both in Sheffield, appeared at the city's magistrates' court.
They are next to appear at Sheffield Crown Court on Monday and both have been remanded in custody.
A 24 year-old man and 28 year-old man previously arrested have been released under investigation, said South Yorkshire Police.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.